Daily arrest log - May 15 to 17

Below are the arrests from May 15 through May 17 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tanava Dickerson, 36, was arrested on May 16 at 1:34 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Jay streets. She was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Hollis Evans Jr., 37, was arrested on May 17 at 8:45 p.m. at Liberty Court. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Karra Fugle, 28, was arrested on May 17 at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of 268 S. U.S. 31. She was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).

Tina Glosser, 49, was arrested on May 17 at 8:10 p.m. at 4022 Liberty Ct. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Darrell Hall, 28, was arrested on May 17 at 4:03 p.m. at 1723 N. Leeds St. He was charged with possession of syringe (level 6 felony).

Isi Harmon, 38, was arrested on May 16 at 12:02 a.m. at 925 N. Armstrong St. Harmon was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Terra Hedges, 20, was arrested on May 17 at 4:43 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. She was arrested on a warrant for fraud.

Devon Inabinet, 27, was arrested on May 17 at 4:25 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for fraud.

Ladonna Johnson, 62, was arrested on May 16 at 1:32 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Jay streets. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Lowe Wyatt, 23, was arrested on May 15 at 11:23 p.m. at the intersection of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue. He was charged with operating with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and DWS (class A misdemeanor).

Deanna Reason, 33, was arrested on May 16 at 4:28 p.m. at 1247 S. Locke St. She was charged with dealing synthetic/lookalike (level 6 felony) and possession of a synthetic/lookalike (level 6 felony).

Macy Riley, 19, was arrested on May 17 at 7:15 a.m. in Kokomo. Riley was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Schoenradt, 58, was arrested on May 15 at 11:06 p.m. at the intersection of SR 26 and South Reed Road. He was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Christina Sliter, 42, was arrested on May 16 at 5:21 p.m. in Kokomo. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), identity deception (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and also arrested on warrants for possession of meth and operating after being a habitual traffic offender.

Howard Smith Jr., 61, was arrested on May 17 at 4:25 a.m. at 600 S. Apperson Way. He was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Edward Steele, 47, was arrested on May 16 at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Wabash streets. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and possession of a cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Derrick Thomas, 53, was arrested on May 16 at 4:33 p.m. at 1247 S. Locke St. He was charged with dealing a synthetic/lookalike (level 6 felony ad possession of synthetic/lookalike (class A misdemeanor).

Robert Tucker, 42, was arrested on May 15 at 10:58 p.m. at 1012 W. Jefferson St. He was arrested on warrants for possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Anthony Tutela, 22, was arrested on May 15 at 11:54 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with dealing marijuana (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (level 6 felony).

Bre Sean Wilson, 22, was arrested on May 16 at 3:43 a.m. at 307 N. Main St. Wilson was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and PI – alcohol (class B misdemeanor).