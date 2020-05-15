Daily arrest log - May 14

Below are the arrests from May 14 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Justin Brodhead, 29, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. at 1125 N. Morrison St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), confinement (level 6 felony), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Morgan Day, 30, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. at 1200 S. Locke St. She was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Lesa Depalma, 49, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 931 and Markland Avenue. She was charged with OWI with priors (level 6 felony).
Richard Stepanovich, 53, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. at 605 N. Dixon Road. He was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with priors (level 6 felony).
Troy Young, 37, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. at 830 S. Main St. He was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).