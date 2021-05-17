Daily arrest log - May 14 to 16

Below are the arrests for May 14 to 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Justine Ambrose, 32, was arrested on May 16 at 4:06 a.m. at S.R. 931 and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Shaquille Beard, 27, was arrested on May 14 at 3:03 p.m. at 600 W. Superior St. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Paige Blackamore, 22, was arrested on May 16 at 12:46 a.m. at North Purdum Street and West North Street. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Logan Check, 23, was arrested on May 15 at 3:44 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. He was charged with two warrants for possession of marijuana.

Steven Cottingham, 36, was arrested on May 15 at 3:23 a.m. at 321 E. Walnut St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Benjamin Davis, 29, was arrested on May 16 at 4 a.m. at 1735 E. Markland Ave. He was charged resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Jeffrey Duke, 32, was arrested on May 16 at 2:44 a.m. at 1908 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Drew Elliot, 48, was arrested on May 15 at 12:38 a.m. at Cartwright Drive and Albany Drive. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Jamil Gibson, 42, was arrested on May 16 at 3:37 a.m. at West Monroe Street and North Bell Street. He was charged with a warrant from Grant Co.

Dafney Harrison, 42, was arrested on May 16 at 4:55 p.m. at 1218 S. Ohio St. She was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Angela Heffner, 38, was arrested on May 16 at 4:12 a.m. at S.R. 931 and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jeremy McKinney, 37, was arrested on May 15 at 12:57 a.m. at East Baxter Road and South Goyer Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Belina Maholmes, 31, was arrested on May 16 at 11:09 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor).

Cassidi Mosier, 32, was arrested on May 15 at 5:05 a.m. at 2913 Sheila Dr. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Jonathon Mosley, 23, was arrested on May 15 at 11:35 p.m. at 800 S. Purdum St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Newgent, 32, was arrested on May 16 at 4 a.m. at 1735 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Peter Powell, 43, was arrested on May 14 at 10:40 p.m. at 802 N. Morrison St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Robert Shea II, 32, was arrested on May 16 at 11:51 p.m. at 930 S. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Dustin Shively, 41, was arrested on May 15 at 11:05 p.m. at 802 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), escape (level 6 felony), and two warrants from Cass Co.

Robert Smith, 55, was arrested on May 14 at 11:05 p.m. at 1800 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Paris Stewart, 36, was arrested on May 14 at 6:57 p.m. at North Apperson Way and West Sycamore Street. She was charged with a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for conversion, and a warrant for criminal mischief.

Joshua Suiter, 34, was arrested on May 14 at 9:30 a.m. at 2329 N. Delphos St. He was charged with a warrant from Cass Co.

Donald Wood, 25, was arrested on May 14 at 12:24 a.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft-shoplifting (level 6 felony), theft from a building (level 6 felony), and a a warrant from Tipton County.

Keeshum Woodard, 24, was arrested on May 16 at 2:31 a.m. at West Jackson Street and South Jay Street. He was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).