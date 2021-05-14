Daily arrest log - May 13

Below are the arrests for May 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kasara Earnest, 31, was arrested on May 13 at 10:48 p.m. at 1403 S. Reed Road. She was charged with a warrant from Boone County.
Michael Mortz, 53, was arrested on May 13 at 8:26 p.m. at 5212 Council Ring Blvd. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Heather Ramer, 36, was arrested on May 13 at 2:32 a.m. at North Main Street and East Harrison Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Lea Gysin, 40, was arrested on May 13 at 1:41 a.m. at East Monroe Street and South Courtland Avenue. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.