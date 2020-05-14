Daily arrest log - May 13

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from May 13. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Noel Berry, 61, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at 1800 E. Vaile St. Berry was charged with performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), and public indecency (class A misdemeanor).
Tiffany Black, 40, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Harris and Laguna streets. She was charged with battery on an officer (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).
Ginger Dewitt, 43, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was arrested on a body attachment warrant.
Damion Vawter, 21, was arrested at 2 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Dominic Wilson, 27, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Apperson Way and Taylor Street. He was charged with forgery (level 6 felony), marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).
Hayley Workman, 32, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way. She was arrested on a warrant.