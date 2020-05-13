Daily arrest log - May 12

Below are the arrests from May 12 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Harrison McClish, 19, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. at 709 N. Webster St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol by a minor (class C misdemeanor).

Brian Thorrington, 18, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. at 709 N. Webster St. He was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor (class C misdemeanor).

Lindsey Glassburn, 35, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. at 2451 N. Buckeye St. She was arrested on a warrant for violation of in-home.

Melvin Kwok, 45, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. at 2722 E. Carter St. He was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Crystal Minor, 56, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. at 911 E. Monroe St. She was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).

James White Jr., 33, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. at 730 Westminister Lane. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Andrew Williams, 25, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at 401 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon (level 4 felony).