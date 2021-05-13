Daily arrest log - May 12

Below are the arrests for May 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Allison Balmer, 20, was arrested on May 12 at 2:55 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Isabella Jones, 20, was arrested on May 12 at 2:56 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Rodger Own, 35, was arrested on May 12 at 10:05 a.m. at North Market Street and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

James Sense, 36, was arrested on May 12 at 10:21 a.m. at North Market Street and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with three warrants from Tippecanoe Co.

Ariana Hudson, 27, was arrested on May 12 at 1:05 a.m. at 912 N. Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant from Grant Co. and a warrant from Hamilton Co.

Spencer Lebouef, 48, was arrested on May 12 at 3:36 a.m. at North Main Street and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Scott Lukas, 34, was arrested on May 12 at 2:12 a.m. at 2401 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor), and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Carli Owens, 21, was arrested on May 12 at 12 a.m. at 700 S. Washington St. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).