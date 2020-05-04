Daily arrest log - May 1 to 3

Below are the arrests from May 1 through May 3 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

James Bailey II, 39, was arrested on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Phillips streets. He was arrested on a warrant for DWS.

Timothy Bergesen, 28, was arrested on May 1 at 10:35 p.m. at 612 E. Gerhart St. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), RLE (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Jeremy Biehle, 32, was arrested on May 1 at 8:39 p.m. at 1325 S. Union St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Samantha Cage, 26, was arrested on May 3 at 4:39 p.m. at 200 E. SR 22. She was arrested on a warrant from Madison County.

Jemel Cottingham, 48, was arrested on May 2 at 11:30 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Bradley Davenport, 37, was arrested on May 2 at 11:59 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Ohio streets. He was charged with forgery (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C midsemeanor).

Johnnie Gosha, 18, was arrested on May 2 at 12:33 a.m. at 1116 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jonathon Jones, 39, was arrested on May 3 at 1:03 p.m. at 427 N. Market St. He was arrested on a warrant for theft.

David Lemay, 26, was arrested on May 2 at 10:43 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Timothy McBee, 62, was arrested on May 1 at 8:37 p.m. at 1512 E. Boulevard. He was charged with OWI (level 6 felony).

Elizabeth Miller, 28, was arrested on May 2 at 11:49 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Monroe streets. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Donterious Nance, 18, was arrested on May 2 at 12:35 a.m. at 1116 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Shaelyn Pearson, 24, was arrested on May 3 at 11:25 p.m. at 801 N. Jay St. She was arrested on warrants for aiding, inducing, causing battery and battery.

Nicholas Rhoton, 36, was arrested on May 2 at 10:09 p.m. at 3315 Zartman Road. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Chasity Spencer, 39, was arrested on May 2 at 5:12 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was arrested on a warrant from Clinton County.

Corey Williams, 42, was arrested on May 2 at 11:12 p.m. at 700 E. Broadway St. He was arrested on a body attachment warrant.

Jessie Wooden, 40, was arrested on May 2 at 4:50 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. Wooden was charged with theft (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Tawon Wright, 37, was arrested on May 3 at 3:53 p.m. at 1014 N. Webster St. He was arrested on a warrant for dealing cocaine.