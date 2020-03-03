Daily arrest log - March 2

Below are the arrests from March 2 by Kkomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jonathan Beatty, 33, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. at 1300 N. Bell St. He was arrested on warrants for attempted murder, aggravated battery, and theft of a firearm.
Jacob Everhart, 44, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Plate and Virginia streets. He was arrested on warrants for possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
Gerald Grant, 35, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. at mile marker 161 of U.S. 31. He was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), altered gun identification (level 5 felony), and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony).
Ryan moss, 36, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on warrants for possession of meth and DWS with a prior suspension in 10 years.
Treyshon Banks, 23, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. at 948 E. Elm St. He was charged with attempted murder (level 1 felony) and felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony).