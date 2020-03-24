Daily arrest log - March 23

Below are the arrests from March 23 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Luke Brown, 22, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. at the intersection of Alto and Dixon streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Mark Wiggam, 57, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Market and King streets. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).
James RIngley, 27, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. at 700 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine/narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and a warrant for escape.
Courtney Wanamaker, 39, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. at the intersection of SR 931 and East North Street. She was charged with possession of cocaine/narcotic (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and DWS (class A misdemeanor).