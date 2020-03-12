Daily arrest log - March 11

Below are the arrests from March 11 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.
Charles Frisbie, 55, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Hoffer streets. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Taylor Hatfield, 26, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of Park and Boulevard streets. He was arrested for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Marshall Payne, 19, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bell and Madison streets. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).
Cary Lawson, 55, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. at 6:15 N. Washington St. Lawson was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and a warrant for possession of meth.
Demitri Taylor, 27, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. at 268 S. 00 E.W. Taylor was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).