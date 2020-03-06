Daily arrest log - March 5

Below are the arrests from March 5 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Bryan, 23, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. at the intersection of Delphos and Laguna streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Carl Burton Jr., 28, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. at 907 S. Waugh St. He was arrested on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Logan James Cheek, 22, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. at the intersection of Delphos and Laguna streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Kaytlin Roark, 31, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on North Street. She was arrested on warrants for invasion of privacy/violation of a protective order.
Jose Torres, 45, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. at 2909 S. Reed Road. He was arrested on warrants for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Gary Wilkerson, 45, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. at 3500 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with PI by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Carlos Alvavera, 21, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. at 3949 S. Dixon Road. He was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.
Satorria Carr, 29, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Carter streets. Carr was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher Dillman, 46, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Gano and Locke streets. He was charged with obstruction of traffic (class B misdemeanor), panhandling violations (class B misdemeanor), and PI by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Greg Francis, 44, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. at 314 E. Taylor St. Apt 1. He was arrested on warrants for possession of meth, possession of a syringe, operating without ever obtaining a license, RLE, DWI with a prior in 10 years, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, operating without financial responsibility with a prior, OWI, false informing, and conversion.
Graham Saunders, 21, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. at 1109 S. Main St. Apt. 105. He was arrested on warrants for child exploitation with an aggravating factor found, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor.
Sarita White, 45, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. at 2219 N. Buckeye St. White was arrested for RLE (class A misdemeanor).