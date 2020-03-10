editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - March 9

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from March 9. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mark Anthony, 46, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at 1241 N. Philips St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 5 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), confinement (level 3 felony), robbery (level 5 felony), and burglary (level 3 felony).

Stan Martinez, 57, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. at 1917 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested for theft (class A misdemeanor) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Tags