Daily arrest log - March 9

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from March 9. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mark Anthony, 46, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at 1241 N. Philips St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 5 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), confinement (level 3 felony), robbery (level 5 felony), and burglary (level 3 felony).
Stan Martinez, 57, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. at 1917 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested for theft (class A misdemeanor) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).