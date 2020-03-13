Daily arrest log - March 12

Below are the arrests from March 12 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Max Arvin, 41, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. at 1627 E. Jefferson St. He was arrested on a warrant for theft.
Jamier Pringle, 25, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. at 212 N. Wabash St. Pringle was charged with intimidation (level 6 felony) and arrested on a FTA warrant.
Jonathan Roper, 35, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. at 2220 S. Dixon St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).
Tyler Swygert, 21, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. at 224 Rainbow Circle. He was arrested on warrants for official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.