Daily arrest log - March 25

Below are the arrests from March 25 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alexzander Castillo, 20, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. at 1813 Columbus St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.
Everett Johnson, 51, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. at 1506 N. Lindsay St. He was arrested on warrants for theft and criminal trespass.
Ivan Scianni, 39, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Boulevard. He was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).
Ronald Shue, 35, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. at the intersection of Bell and Elm streets. He was charged with possession f a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for dealing in a narcotic drug.