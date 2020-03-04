Daily arrest log - March 3

Below are the arrests from March 3 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Cody Best, 24, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. at 1911 Meghan Ct. He was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Tiffany Corbit, 22, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. at 1911 Meghan Ct. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Elikahe Green, 42, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. at 726 S. Buckeye St. Green was arrested on a warrant for theft.
Kaelin Lemons, 24, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. at 726 S. Buckeye St. Lemons was arrested on a warrant for DWS with a prior suspension in 10 years.
Jeremiah Plake, 42, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. at 1100 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with domestic battery/simple assault (class A misdemeanor), domestic battery/moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony), and intimidation (level 6 felony).
Bradley Thomas, 26, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. He was arrested on a warrant.
Lamondreon Warren, 28, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. at 1506 N. Lindsay St. Warren was arrested on warrants for dealing cocaine.