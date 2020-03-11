Daily arrest log - March 10

Below are the arrests from March 10 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jordan Jackson, 27, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. at the intersection of North and Delphos streets. Jackson was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).
Philapy James, 37, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of North and Ohio streets. He was arrested on a body attachment and harassment by telephone warrant.
Christopher McGee, 27, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).
Ivan Rosas Nieto, 32, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. at 805 Belvedere St. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).
William Shuck, 32, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. 1000 S. Webster St. He was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of an accident (class A misdemeanor).
Camron Valenci, 20, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. at 615 Southlea Dr. Valenci was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).