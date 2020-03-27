Daily arrest log - March 26

Below are the arrests from March 26 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyson Deckard, 31, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at 726 S. Market St. He was arrested on a warrant for dealing in cocaine.
Rodney Killebrew II, 39, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. at 1811 N. Jay St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Matthew Hodges, 31, was arrested at 4 a.m. at 2844 Amberwood Dr. He was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Roger Rice, 50, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. at 1717 Gleneages St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and intimidation (level 6 felony).