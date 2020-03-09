Daily arrest log - March 6 to 8

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from March 6 through March 8. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gustavo Arriola, 32, was arrested on March 8 at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Webster streets. He was arrested on a warrant for false informing.
Elise Ferris, 27, was arrested on March 7 at 1:50 a.m. at 1220 W. Monroe St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), IOP (class A misdemeanor), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Jareal gray, 36, was arrested on March 8 at 3:44 p.m. at 102 N. Ohio St. He was charged with conspiracy to deal meth (level 2 felony) and possession of meth (level 3 felony).
Jeffrey Linder, 33, was arrested on March 6 at 12:12 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and McCann streets. He was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor).
Markus Martin, 43, was arrested on March 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Sycamore streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
William Mealer, 26, was arrested on March 7 at 1:28 p.m. in Galveston. He was charged with murder (level 1 felony).
Jennifer O’Neal, 38, was arrested on March 8 at 3:58 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and Ohio streets. She was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and DWS (class A misdemeanor).
Ashlynn Perigo, 27, was arrested on March 6 at 12:17 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and McCann streets. She as arrested on warrants for possession of meth and possession of a syringe.
Joshua Purnell, 26, was arrested on March 7 at 7:21 p.m. at 615 N. Washington St. He was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), and warrants for auto theft and never obtaining a license.
Justin Shuck, 36, was arrested on March 8 at 7:41 p.m. at 210 E. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and warrants for possession of a syringe, theft, and possession of a narcotic drug.
Jessica Sutton, 37, was arrested on March 6 at 2:48 p.m. at 625 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor) and operating without financial responsibility.