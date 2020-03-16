Daily arrest log - March 13 to 15

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from March 13 through March 15. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jennifer Beatty, 27, was arrested March 13 at 9:44 p.m. at 3101 Darwin Lane. She was arrested on warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Paul Bradley, 49, was arrested on March 15 at 11:06 p.m. at 100 W. Lordeman St. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and DWS with a prior suspension in 10 years (class A misdemeanor).
Jennifer Burns, 32, was arrested on March 15 at 12:59 a.m. at 1904 Northview Blvd. She was charged with OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Thomas Carrico, 48, was arrested on March 15 at 3:42 p.m. at 1403 S. Reed Road. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), confinement (level 6 felony), and intimidation (level 6 felony).
Richard Chaplin, 67, was arrested on March 15 at 10:44 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Jordan Grimes, 34, was arrested on March 15 at 9:29 a.m. at 522 Reynolds Dr. He was charged with aggravated battery (level 3 felony).
Sarah Gittings, 38, was arrested on March 14 at 5 a.m. at 5837 Council Ring Blvd. She was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).
Patricia Hadley, 55, was arrested on March 14 at 10:48 p.m. at 916 E. Laguna St. She was charged with battery-simple assault (class A misdemeanor).
Kristen Heredia, 26, was arrested on March 14 at 1412 N. Leeds St. She was arrested on a warrant for DWS with a prior suspension in 10 years.
Justin Hill, 30, was arrested on March 13 at 1103 S. Plate St. He was charged with DWS-conviction of a criminal offense (class A misdemeanor) and OWI (class C misdemeanor).
Alexis Kershner, 24, was arrested on March 15 at 8:05 p.m. at 700 W. Taylor St. She was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Daryl Logan, 33, was arrested on March 15 at 1:02 p.m. at 300 N. Union St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Dale Macy, 61, was arrested on March 15 at 3:15 p.m. at 1620 E. Boulevard ST. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash-PD crash (class B misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Johney McCray, 53, was arrested on March 14 at 9 p.m. at 768 N. Dixon Road. He was charged with domestic battery/serious bodily injury (level 5 felony), aggravated battery (level 3 felony), and OWI (class C misdemeanor).
Kelsey Peleti, 22, was arrested on March 15 at 4:19 a.m. at 900 N. Berkley Road. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Jeremy Reed, 42, was arrested on March 13 at 4:03 p.m. at 3101 Darwin Lane. He was arrested on warrants for neglect.
Raymond Riggins, 28, was arrested on March 13 at 1:30 p.m. at 1309 E. Murden St. He was arrested on warrants for fraud.
Carl Sharp, 44, was arrested on March 13 at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of SR 931 and Lincoln Road. He was charged with OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Deshawn Smith, 37, was arrestd on March 14 at 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Touby Pike and Sycamore Street. He was charged with domestic battery/moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), confinement (level 5 felony), and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Frederick Stevens, 37, was arrested on March 13 at 9:30 p.m. at 3101 Darwin Lane. He was arrested on warrants for neglect.
Tyler Stodgell, 26, was arrested on March 14 at 3:43 p.m. at 500 W. Monroe St. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
David Turner, 51, was arrested on March 14 at 5;22 p.m. at 1606 S. Plate St. Apartment F2. He was charged with domestic battery/simple assault (class A misdemeanor).