Daily arrest log - March 27 to 29

Below are the arrests from March 27 through March 29 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Casey Harrison, 28, was arrested on March 28 at 4:11 a.m. at 1717 N. Lindsay St. Harrison was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).

Justin Hogg, 31, was arrested on March 29 at 8:35 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for RLE.

Helen Martin, 56, was arrested on March 28 at 1:42 p.m. at 456 E. 400 S. She was charged with murder (level 1 felony).

Hailey McClish, 30, was arrested on March 28 at 4:43 p.m. at 1901 E. Markland Ave. She was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Aaon McPhearson, 27, was arrested on March 28 at 4:20 p.m. at 1303 E. Murden St. He was arrested on warrants for aggravated battery, neglected of a dependent with serious bodily injury, battery on a person less than 14 with serious bodily injury, and probation violation.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

James Philapy Jr., 37, was arrested on March 28 at 6:41 p.m. at the intersection of Elm and Morrison streets. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Phillip Reynolds, 39, was arrested on March 28 at 4:15 a.m. at 605 N. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).

Karl Rogers, 37, was arrested on March 29 at 1:40 a.m. at 2907 Sharon Dr. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Gail Slavens, 49, was arrested on March 29 at 8:35 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for theft.

Vertis Wallace, 39, was arrested on March 29 at 3:11 a.m. at 172 E. Center Road. Wallace was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Claudia Ziebell, 36, was arrested on March 28 at 7:45 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (level 6 felony).