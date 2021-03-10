Daily arrest log - March 9

Below are the arrests for March 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Justin Cox, 26, was arrested on March 9 at 1 a.m. at 100 S. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Eric McMillin, 25, was arrested on March 9 at 4:45 a.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Michael Olivarez, 55, was arrested on March 9 at 11:12 p.m. at 314 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).
Marcus Stone, 23, was arrested on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at 537 Sister Martin Drive. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.