Daily arrest log - March 4

Below are the arrests for March 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jennifer Baldwin, 45, was arrested on March 4 at 6 p.m. at East Vaile Avenue and South Union Street. She was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Constance Marner, 29, was arrested on March 4 at 2:03 a.m. at Elizabeth Street and East Hoffer Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Jonathon McPeek, 29, was arrested on March 4 at 2:42 a.m. at North LaFountain Street and East Broadway Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

James Rudolph, 57, was arrested on March 4 at 12:39 a.m. at 268 South and 00 East-West. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class C misdemeanor), possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Kenneth Scism III, 24, was arrested on March 4 at 2:43 a.m. at East Broadway Street and North LaFountain Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Angela Burnworth, 43, was arrested on March 4 at 11:14 a.m. at 2920 S. Reed Road. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Jordan Hughes, 33, was arrested on March 4 at 6:11 p.m. at 616 S. Locke St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Timothy McKinney, 44, was arrested on March 4 at 9:40 p.m. at Kingston Road and North Philips Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Cynthia Ponder, 34, was arrested on March 4 at 6:22 p.m. at South Cooper Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with counterfeiting (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), manufacturing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony).

Megan Shelton, 31, was arrested on March 4 at 9:30 a.m. at 3605 S. LaFountain St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).