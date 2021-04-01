Daily arrest log - March 31

Below are the arrests for March 31. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony Harland, 43, was arrested on March 31 at 10:58 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and 200 East. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).
Leighton Hume, 32, was arrested on March 31 at 1:24 a.m. at IN 931 and East Lincoln Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).
Jordan Bougher, 30, was arrested on March 31 at 4:48 a.m. at 1412 E. Vaile Ave. and was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Andrew Wyrick, 47, was arrested on March 31 at 3:30 a.m. at South Goyer Road and Mohr Drive. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).