Daily arrest log - March 31

Below are the arrests from March 31 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. at 1901 S. Goyer Road. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Justin Pressey, 24, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. at 1125 N. McCann St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Isaiah Armenoff, 20, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. at 700 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 4 felony).