Daily arrest log - March 30

Below are the arrests from March 30 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Dillman, 46, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at 820 E. Gano St. He was charged with obstruction of traffic (class B misdemeanor), panhandling (class C misdemeanor), and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Jordan Lee, 27, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. at 615 Southlea Dr. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), residential entry (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Mario Liali, 32, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Drive and Clinton Avenue. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).
Shaydie White, 26, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Drive and Clinton Avenue. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for theft.