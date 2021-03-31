Daily arrest log - March 30

Below are the arrests for March 30. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Toni Ellis, 23, was arrested on March 30 at 2:03 a.m. at East Broadway Street and North Locke Street. She was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Desiree Glenn, 26, was arrested on March 30 at 12:52 a.m. at West Sycamore Street and North Washington Street. Shew as charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Steven Pearce, 46, was arrested on March 30 at 1:50 a.m. at East Alto Road and Cartwright Drive. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony).
John Roark, 49, was arrested on March 30 at 3:05 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Chad Gingery, 33, was arrested on March 30 at 10:45 p.m. at 3500 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with indecent exposure (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor).
Carlton Wilson, 52, was arrested on March 30 at 8:13 p.m. at West Lincoln Road and SR 931.He was charged with possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).