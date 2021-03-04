Daily arrest log - March 3

Below are the arrests for March 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brian Redman, 30, was arrested on March 3 at 12:16 a.m. at North Apperson Way and West Lordeman Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Scott West, 52, was arrested on March 3 at 1:19 a.m. at 321 N. Webster St. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Tywon Swanson, 36, was arrested on March 3 at 8:59 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).
Terry Turner Jr., 52, was arrested on March 3 at 11:35 a.m. at 3500 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with obstruction of traffic (class B misdemeanor).