Daily arrest log - March 29

Below are the arrests for March 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chad Hembree, 48, was arrested on March 29 at 8:01 a.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), theft (level 5 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Chase Williams, 20, was arrested on March 29 at 6:10 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with domestic battery- adult against family member less than 14 years old with serious bodily injury (level 3 felony), battery (level 3 felony), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Jenny Atkins, 29, was arrested on March 29 at 12:29 p.m. at 268 South and 00 East-West. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Larry Jones, 30, was arrested on March 29 at 12 a.m. at 5207 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor and level 6 felony) and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor).