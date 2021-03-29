Daily arrest log - March 26 to 28

Below are the arrests for March 26 to 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Montez Allen, 28, was arrested on March 27 at 11:32 a.m. at 1711 Sussex on Berkley. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony).

Aaron Armstrong, 29, was arrested on March 27 at 12:29 a.m. at North Davis Street and West Morgan Street. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for pre-trial diversion.

Bradley Begley, 41, was arrested on March 28 at 5:01 a.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Ashley Brock, 33, was arrested on March 26 at 4:10 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Donte Brown, 20, was arrested on March 27 at 2:21 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Andrew Burns, 42, was arrested on March 26 at 6:09 p.m. at 1218 W. Superior St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Ted Driver, 44, was arrested on March 27 at 12:38 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Kyrstin Duke, 21, was arrested on March 27 at 2:09 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Kenneth Edwards, 28, was arrested on March 26 at 4:10 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Kara France, 29, was arrested on March 26 at 8:39 p.m. at 746 S. Diamond St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Noah Gale, 24, was arrested on March 28 at 12:40 a.m. at 3117 Vinton Circle. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Chad Gingery, 33, was arrested on March 26 at 3:10 p.m. at 604 E. Superior St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Yardana Horton, 37, was arrested on March 28 at 8:14 p.m. at East Morgan Street and North Jay Street. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Ryan Hughes, 37, was arrested on March 27 at 1 a.m. at North Phillips Street and East Spraker Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Dvonta Jones, 23, was arrested on March 26 at 10:59 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Indiana Avenue. She was charged with dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jordan Lee, 28, was arrested on March 26 at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Bruce Liggin, 29, was arrested on March 28 at 4:15 a.m. at 1801 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor), and a prior for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Robert Richardson, 35, was arrested on March 27 at 7:25 p.m. at South Webster Street and West Alto Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), a warrant for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Darrell Steele, 34, was arrested on March 27 at 11:15 a.m. at 3605 Southway Blvd. He was charged with a warrant from Porter Co.

Errin Wade, 41, was arrested on March 28 at 4:32 a.m. at 800 Clark St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Oriana Whalen, 22, was arrested on March 27 at 2:11 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Kyle Wheeler, 31, was arrested on March 27 at 4:27 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and South Wabash Avenue. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.