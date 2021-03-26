Daily arrest log - March 25

Below are the arrests for March 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

George Hounchell, 58, was arrested on March 25 at 11:08 p.m. at 4051 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), endangerment (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Alexandra Linville, 31, was arrested on March 25 at 12:31 a.m. at 1508 Rue Royale Court. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect (level 6 felony), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing marijuana (level 5 felony), and possession of marijuana (level 6 felony).

Russell McCoy, 47, was arrested on March 25 at 11:30 p.m. at 1601 S. Main St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

John Norris, 49, was arrested on March 25 at 5:02 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Bell Street. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Brandon Cooprider, 28, was arrested on March 25 at 2:18 a.m. at IN 26. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Anthony Craig, 26, was arrested on March 25 at 12:14 a.m. at East Vaile Avenue. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Whitni Orem, 24, was arrested on March 25 at 4:15 a.m. at Council Ring Blvd. and East Center Road. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jason Sipes, 25, was arrested on March 25 at 12:45 a.m. at 622 W. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).