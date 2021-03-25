Daily arrest log - March 24

Below are the arrests for March 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thomas Burns, 28, was arrested on March 24 at 2:25 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with intimidation (level 6 felony).
Chad Gingery, 33, was arrested on March 24 at 2:44 p.m. at 604 E. Superior St. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Andrew Madden, 32, was arrested on March 24 at 9:42 a.m. at 1025 Toby Pike. He was charged with a warrant from Miami County.
Eric McMillian, 25, was arrested on March 24 at 11:03 p.m. at 520 West and 400 South. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and interfering with the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).
Randall Sturgill, 40, was arrested on March 24 at 4:37 p.m. at 1701 E. Jefferson St. He was charged with confinement (level 3 felony), burglary (level 2 felony), intimidation (level 5 felony), pointing a firearm (level 6 felony), and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony).