Daily arrest log - March 23

Below are the arrests for March 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ashley Brock, 33, was arrested on March 23 at 11:09 p.m. at 1030 S. Union St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Steven Delon, 48, was arrested twice on March 23 at 1 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. at 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanors) for both incidents.

Kenneth Edwards, 28, was arrested on March 23 at 11:01 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Union Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Charles Frisbie, 56, was arrested on March 23 at 6:06 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Russell McCoy, 47, was arrested on March 23 at East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Marlin Williams, 46, was arrested on March 23 at 9:16 p.m. at 707 S. Jay St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and four warrants for failure to appear.

Zachary Ancil, 32, was arrested on March 23 at 4:30 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and Belvedere Drive. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Joseph Butler, 34, was arrested on March 23 at 4:26 a.m. at South Delphos Street and East State Street. He was charged with a warrant for dealing and a warrant for a felony.

Jayvon Clark, 21, was arrested on March 23 at 4:39 a.m. at South Delphos Street and East State Street. He was charged with a warrant from Grant Co.

Aaron Santiago, 34, was arrested on March 23 at 3 a.m. at 905 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony), domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).