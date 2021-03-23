Daily arrest log - March 22

Below are the arrests for March 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mary Majors, 39, was arrested on March 22 at 4:46 a.m. at 268 South and U.S. 31. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Dominik Novinger, 28, was arrested on March 22 at 1:39 a.m. at South Jay Street and East Foster Street. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Brandi Paul, 35, was arrested on March 22 at 5:20 a.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for pretrial diversion.
Ryan Weese, 30, was arrested on March 22 at 8 p.m. in Peru, IN. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).
Reyshon Holloway, 26, was arrested on March 22 at 7:47 p.m. at East Morgan Street and South Webster Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).