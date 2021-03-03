Daily arrest log - March 2

Below are the arrests for March 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Javen Ruckman, 18, was arrested on March 2 at 12:35 a.m. at East Walnut Street and North Union Street. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Gregory Bender, 41, was arrested on March 2 at 3:45 p.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
William Myers, 31, was arrested on March 2 at 11:43 p.m. at North Main Street and East Richmond Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Jovonne Trimble, 36, was arrested on March 2 at 1:56 p.m. at U.S. 31. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Cassandra Warner, 34, was arrested on March 2 at 4:28 p.m. at 3040 Vinton Circle. She was charged with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).