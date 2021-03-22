Daily arrest log - March 19 to 21

Below are the arrests for March 19 to 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Carey Blake, 43, was arrested on March 19 at 5:51 p.m. at 1006 N. Courtland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Terence Catlett, 29, was arrested on March 21 at 4:19 a.m. at 915 N. Washington St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Laura Chambers, 43, was arrested on March 21 at 5:57 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Michael Collins, 46, was arrested on March 19 at 7:11 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Cordaro Clark, 33, was arrested on March 20 at 11:22 a.m. at 944 E. Dixon Road. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Brandon Cunningham, 36, was arrested on March 21 at 1:16 a.m. at 512 W. Jackson St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Darvel Harner, 66, was arrested on March 19 at 1124 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of a schedule V drug (class A misdemeanor).

Jodi Hicks, 24, was arrested on March 21 at 4:09 a.m. at North Washington Street and North Kokomo Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Casie Johnson, 33, was arrested on March 20 at 2:56 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for pretrial diversion.

Trent Jones, 29, was arrested on March 19 at 9:25 p.m. at 101 S. Faulkner St. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Duane Kelly, 64, was arrested on March 20 at 11:49 p.m. at 405 E. Walnut St. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Troy Kennedy, 31, was arrested on March 21 at 8:21 p.m. at 602 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Matthew Laughlin, 26, was arrested on March 20 at 2:10 a.m. at 3840 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Christopher Luckey, 38, was arrested on March 21 at 1:17 a.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Angelo McClatchey, 32, was arrested on March 20 at 5:53 p.m. at 918 N. Washington. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Eric McMillian, 25, was arrested on March 21 at 10:58 p.m. at 416 E. Center Road. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Melissa Mitchell, 39, was arrested on March 20 at 7:40 p.m. at 1796 E. Vaile Ave. She was charged with a warrant from Wabash Co.

Jose Morales, 28, was arrested on March 21 at 508 E. Gano St. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony).

Lee Russell, 51, was arrested on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. at West Morgan Street and North Main Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Anthony Ryan, 36, was arrested on March 20 at 10:32 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for theft.

Tamie Stoops, 59, was arrested on March 21 at 4:20 p.m. at West Sycamore Street and North McCann Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Desmond Williams, 39, was arrested on March 20 at 4:50 a.m. at 1800 S. Reed Road. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).