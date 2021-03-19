Daily arrest log - March 18

Below are the arrests for March 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Jewell, 36, was arrested on March 18 at 100 N. Main St. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Blake Seals, 34, was arrested on March 18 at 6 a.m. at 1112 E. Taylor St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Ashley Shaff, 40, was arrested on March 18 at 12:20 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Michael Shanks, 44, was arrested on March 18 at 5:01 a.m. at 707 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).
Allen Winburn, 22, was arrested on March 18 at 4:50 a.m. at 5101 Cartwright Drive. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).