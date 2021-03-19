Daily arrest log - March 16

Below are the arrests for March 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Robert Bell, 25, was arrested on March 16 at 1:15 a.m. at 915 S. Calumet St. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony).

Bastion Buell, 22, was arrested on March 16 at 1:36 a.m. at South LaFountain Street and East Southway Boulevard. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Mark Beasley, 38, was arrested on March 16 at 11:59 p.m. at 3500 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Julie Comp, 51, was arrested on March 16 at 5:29 p.m. at North Indiana Avenue. She was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Dion Cornelius, 34, was arrested on March 16 at 8:03 p.m. at North Kokomo Street. He was charged with a warrant from Ohio.

William Epperly, 64, was arrested on March 16 at West Jefferson Street and North Indiana Avenue. He was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony).

Ashley Galloway, 25, was arrested on March 16 at 10:08 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

Andrae Newman, 39, was arrested on March 16 at 10:09 p.m. at 1616 James Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Charles Richardson, 68, was arrested on March 16 at 4:33 p.m. at North Kokomo Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).