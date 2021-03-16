Daily arrest log - March 15

Below are the arrests for March 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nathan Ferguson, 35, was arrested on March 15 at 5:35 p.m. at 645 S. Union St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Gunner Hillard, 22, was arrested on March 15 at 7:57 p.m. at 740 S. Market St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Hamilton Co.
Kristi Krisher, 41, was arrested on March 15 at 6:38 p.m. at 2147 N. Purdum St. She was charged with a warrant from Hamilton Co.
Antajuan Perkins, 36, was arrested on March 15 at 8:01 p.m. at West Superior Street and South Union Street. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.
Vickie Slater, 27, was arrested on March 15 at 2:25 p.m. at 300 W. Lincoln Road. She was charged with domestic battery-adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony), domestic battery- serious bodily injury (level 5 felony), and domestic battery- deadly weapon (level 5 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Zyonna Wilson, 21, was arrested on March 15 at 1:01 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and South Dixon Road. She was charged with deception-identity (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to report to probation.