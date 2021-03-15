Daily arrest log - March 12 to 14

Below are the arrests for March 12 to 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jordan Burnette, 22, was arrested on March 12 at 6:33 p.m. at East Superior Street and South Union Street and was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Dezmalik Cannon, 48, was arrested on March 13 at 1 a.m. at 1200 E. Monroe St. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant from Miami County.

Kevin Carter, 48, was arrested on March 14 at 8:33 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Corey Cunningham, 37, was arrested on March 13 at 6:35 p.m. at 1502 S. Plate St. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

James Currin, 28, was arrested on March 14 at 12:39 a.m. at South Webster Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Levi Dodd, 29, was arrested on March 13 at 6:57 a.m. and at 6:54 p.m. at 818 W. Taylor St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Derrick Green, 38, was arrested on March 13 at 3:07 p.m. at 1115 E. Spraker St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

David Hall, 48, was arrested on March 12 at 12:47 p.m. at East Sycamore Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Adonis Holmes, 48, was arrested on March 13 at 3:57 a.m. at East Mulberry Street and North Purdum. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated- prior conviction (level 6 felony).

Stephon Hoy, 34, was arrested on March 14 at 12:32 a.m. at 122 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Jewell, 49, was arrested on March 14 at 7:46 a.m. at 1005 E. Fischer St. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.

Devin Johnson, 27, was arrested on March 14 at 12 a.m. at South Webster Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 5 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Patricia Ling, 32, was arrested on March 14 at 1:44 p.m. at 308 Yale St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Michael Massey, 38, was arrested on March 12 at 12:42 p.m. at 502 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for non-compliance.

Michale McNabb, 25, was arrested on March 14 at 5:05 p.m. at 500 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with escape (level 5 felony).

Barak Moody, 21, was arrested on March 14 at 4:07 p.m. at 425 W. Superior St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for non-compliance.

Shannon Morgan, 51, was arrested on March 14 at 8:37 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Buckeye Street. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for escape, and a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Kevin Payne, 44, was arrested on March 14 at 11:07 p.m. at 1500 S. 17th St. He was charged with refusal to identify while stopped for an infraction (class C misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Shepard, 34, was arrested on March 14 at 2:53 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.

Aubrey Small, 22, was arrested on March 14 at 12:49 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Webster Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Mariah Stoddard, 39, was arrested on March 12 at 3:16 p.m. at South Ohio Street and West Carter Street. She was charged with a warrant from Carroll Co.

Bryce Thompson, 22, was arrested on March 14 at 12:45 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Shaine Wilson, 34, was arrested on March 13 at 12:36 a.m. at 904 Gulf Shore Blvd. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony).

Mary Wyant, 49, was arrested on March 14 at 7:40 a.m. at 1000 E. Fischer St. She was charged with assisting a criminal (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).