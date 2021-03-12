Daily arrest log - March 11

Below are the arrests for March 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Blake Seals, 34, was arrested on March 11 at 10:32 p.m. at 1112 E. Taylor St. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony).
Brandon Whittaker, 30, was arrested on March 11 at 11:08 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Garrett Rudd, 37, was arrested on March 11 at 2:05 a.m. at 738 S. Bell St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for invasion of privacy.