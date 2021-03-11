Daily arrest log - March 10

Below are the arrests for March 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anthony Craig, 26, was arrested on March 10 at 11:20 p.m. at 808 S. Plate St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Jamal Hindarish, 18, was arrested on March 10 at 5:35 p.m. 425 W. Superior St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Nathaniel Long, 38, was arrested on March 10 at 3:13 p.m. at 101 N. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for public nudity.
Cassandra Buchanan, 23, was arrested on March 10 at 5:45 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Acord, 30, was arrested on March 10 at 1 a.m. at Smith Road and S.R.931. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (level 5 felony), manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for body attachment.
Darius Jackson, 30, was arrested on March 10 at 1:17 a.m. at Smith Road and S.R. 931. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (level 5 felony), manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).