Daily arrest log - March 1

Below are the arrests for March 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Betty Collins, 34, was arrested on March 1 at 2:15 a.m. at 2336 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with neglect (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Alex Yurack, 23, was arrested on March 1 at 2:33 a.m. at 1900 S. Wabash St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jordan Daniels, 18, was arrested on March 1 at 11:03 p.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson ST. He was charged with a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Kacey Hamilton, 35, was arrested on March 1 at 4:35 p.m. at North Apperson Way and Smith Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Lynia Stovall, 31, was arrested on March 1 at 6:24 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Justin Weir, 23, was arrested on March 1 at 8 p.m. at 605 N. Dixon Road. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Oscar White, 42, was arrested on March 1 at 11:30 p.m. at East Morgan Street and South Webster Street. He was charged with two warrants from Grant County.