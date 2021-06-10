You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - June 9

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for June 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Heather Burns, 45, was arrested on June 9 at 11:35 p.m. at West Jackson Street and South Indiana Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear. 

Arion Hardiman, 23, was arrested on June 9 at 11:30 p.m. at 1000 W. Havens St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license. 

Tracy Luna, 46, was arrested on June 9 at 9:44 p.m. at West Mulberry Street and South Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant from Kosciusko County. 

Cody Long, 24, was arrested on June 9 at 4:30 a.m. at 1212 N. Morrison St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and a warrant for failure to appear. 

Amy Lose, 32, was arrested on June 9 at 4:25 a.m. at 1323 N. Morrison St. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor). 

Nicholas Rucker, 35, was arrested on June 9 at 601 S. Reed Road. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor). 

Tags