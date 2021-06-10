Daily arrest log - June 9

Below are the arrests for June 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Heather Burns, 45, was arrested on June 9 at 11:35 p.m. at West Jackson Street and South Indiana Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Arion Hardiman, 23, was arrested on June 9 at 11:30 p.m. at 1000 W. Havens St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license.
Tracy Luna, 46, was arrested on June 9 at 9:44 p.m. at West Mulberry Street and South Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant from Kosciusko County.
Cody Long, 24, was arrested on June 9 at 4:30 a.m. at 1212 N. Morrison St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and a warrant for failure to appear.
Amy Lose, 32, was arrested on June 9 at 4:25 a.m. at 1323 N. Morrison St. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Nicholas Rucker, 35, was arrested on June 9 at 601 S. Reed Road. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).