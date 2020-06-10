Daily arrest log - June 9

Below are the arrests from June 9 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Natasha Avery, 40, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. at 1349 S. Delphos St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Mary Balsbaugh, 66, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. at 1701 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Kayla Carmack, 25, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. at 500 N. Calumet St. She was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Ginger Dewitt, 43, was arrested at 8 p.m. at 1349 S. Delphos St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jonathan Fred, 34, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. at 322 E. Jackson St. He was arrested on a warrant for criminal recklessness.

Patricia Hadley, 55, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. at 916 E. Laguna St. She was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).

Jean James, 23, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. at 601 N. Locke St. She was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

William Lidy, 45, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. at 1349 S. Delphos St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of narcotic (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Tavin Macklin, 45, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. at the intersection of Dixon and Ohio streets. He was charged with dealing meth (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth(level 4 felony), DWS (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.

James White Jr., 33, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. at 730 Westminster Lane. He was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a PTR warrant.