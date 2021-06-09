Daily arrest log - June 8

Below are the arrests for June 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert Bell, 25, was arrested on June 8 at 11:10 p.m. at North Apperson Way and West Lordeman Street. He was charged with a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Michael Myers, 42, was arrested on June 8 at 6:11 p.m. at 1356 S. Waugh St. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony).
Austin Smith, 34, was arrested on June 8 at 5:06 p.m. at 1320 W. North St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Carey Blake, 44, was arrested on June 8 at 5:20 a.m. at 1006 N. Courtland Ave. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Brittany Causey, 22, was arrested on June 8 at West Lincoln Road and South Goyer Road. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and two warrants for petition to revoke.
Ethan Crawford, 22, was arrested on June 8 at 1 a.m. at West Lincoln Road and South Goyer Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).