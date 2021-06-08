Daily arrest log - June 7

Below are the arrests for June 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alexander Castillo, 21, was arrested on June 7 at 3:37 p.m. at 1813 Columbus Blvd. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear.
Joshua Edwards, 33, was arrested on June 7 at 6:45 p.m. at East Lincoln Road and South Goyer Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).
Kimberly Houston, 47, was arrested on June 7 at 3 p.m. at East Morgan Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Aaron Martin, 28, was arrested on June 7 at 4:44 p.m. at 1512 N. Jay St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Jason Moore, 40, was arrested on June 7 at 4:15 p.m. at 714 N. LaFountain St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Chad Munden, 43, was arrested on June 7 at 3:16 p.m. at East Morgan Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.