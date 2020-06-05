Daily arrest log - June 4

Below are the arrests from June 4 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Douglas Conwell, 58, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at 1008 S. Locke St. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor).
Christina Muncey, 29, was arrested at 6 p.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).
Rileigh Murphy, 19, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Kingston and Superior streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Wayne Stewart, 22, was arrested at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Kingston and Superior streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on warrants for possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, theft, theft, and unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
Anne Marie Sweigart, 39, was arrested at 4 p.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor).
Kyle Johnston, 26, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and Berkley streets. He was charged with OWI (level 6 felony).