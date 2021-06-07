Daily arrest log - June 4 to 6

Below are the arrests for June 4 to 6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Andrea Baker, 40, was arrested on June 5 at 1:10 a.m. at 399 W. Lincoln Road. She was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Dejuan Baker, 39, was arrested on June 5 at 1:20 a.m. at West Lincoln Road and South Webster Street. He was charged with dealing marijuana (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.

Leslie Carlson, 41, was arrested on June 6 at 3:17 a.m. at East Vaile Avenue and South Locke Street. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), deception- legend drug (level 6 felony), deception- identity (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), two warrants for petition to revoke, and three warrants for failure to appear.

Brian Catt, 40, was arrested on June 6 at 1:56 a.m. at 2816 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Victoria Gonzales, 26, was arrested on June 5 at 11:25 p.m. at 1421 S. Plate St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

George Jenkins, 62, was arrested on June 5 at 11:45 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Brett Kelley, 30, was arrested on June 5 at 10:15 p.m. at 1210 N. Webster St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Carrie Kentish, 58, was arrested on June 5 at 8:54 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. She was charged with a warrant from Rush County and a warrant from Montgomery County.

Myles Lenoir, 18, was arrested on June 6 at 2:20 a.m. at 1314 S. Delohos St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Deborah Lindsey, 46, was arrested on June 5 at 2700 N. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony).

August Mack, 40, was arrested on June 6 at 11:27 p.m. at 1909 S. Market St. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Chynna McDonald, 27, was arrested on June 4 at 4 p.m. at 1714 S. Washington St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Hagan Nassbaum, 24, was arrested on June 5 at 2:24 p.m. at 914 E. Walnut St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Marion Co.

Robert Shea II, 33, was arrested on June 6 at 6:29 p.m. at 2824 S. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Eric Smith, 40, was arrested on June 5 at 3:13 p.m. at 1530 S. Main St. He was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 5 felony).

Deangelo Strayhorn, 48, was arrested on June 5 at 3:31 p.m. at 1041 E. Elm St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Angela Sullivan, 46, was arrested on June 6 at 3:10 a.m. at East Harrison Street and South Locke Street. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony).

Jonathon Thompson, 29, was arrested on June 6 at 12:33 a.m. at 610 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant from White Co.

Christopher Wheeler, 39, was arrested on June 6 at 9:01 p.m. at 808 S. Plate St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).