Daily arrest log - June 3

Below are the arrests for June 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Amber Lay, 44, was arrested on June 3 at 11:24 p.m. at 537 W. Jackson St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Jadyn Middleton, 18, was arrested on June 3 at 10:28 p.m. at 618 S. Market St. She was charged with two warrants for conversion.
Robin Prince, 37, was arrested on June 3 at 9:52 p.m. at 539 Bradford Circle. She was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), robbery (level 5 felony), and interfering with the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).
Elizabeth Miller, 29, was arrested on June 3 at 4:13 a.m. at South Philips Street and West Jefferson Street. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
William Shaffer Jr., 36, was arrested on June 3 at 3:37 a.m. at North Webster Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Hasan Tahat, 22, was arrested on June 3 at 2:26 a.m. at West Superior Street and South Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant for operating while intoxicated.